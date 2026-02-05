Left Menu

Juno's Revelation: Jupiter Shrinks While Space Ventures Expand

Recent NASA findings reveal Jupiter is slightly smaller than previously believed, using data from the Juno spacecraft. Meanwhile, NASA's Artemis II mission faces delays due to technical issues, and Elon Musk merges SpaceX with xAI to push space-based AI. SpaceX's Falcon 9 faces scrutiny after a second-stage anomaly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:29 IST
Juno's Revelation: Jupiter Shrinks While Space Ventures Expand
NASA's Juno spacecraft has provided new insights, confirming Jupiter is marginally smaller than earlier estimates. This revelation enhances our understanding of Jupiter's complex internal structure.

The much-anticipated Artemis II mission, aimed at orbiting the moon with astronauts, is now rescheduled for March due to a liquid hydrogen leak discovered during a crucial test in Florida.

Concurrently, Elon Musk has merged SpaceX with xAI, with aspirations to realize space-based AI infrastructure. Meanwhile, SpaceX has grounded Falcon 9 after detecting a second-stage issue post-Starlink launch, ensuring thorough investigations before flight resumes.

