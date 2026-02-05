Juno's Revelation: Jupiter Shrinks While Space Ventures Expand

NASA's Juno spacecraft has provided new insights, confirming Jupiter is marginally smaller than earlier estimates. This revelation enhances our understanding of Jupiter's complex internal structure.

The much-anticipated Artemis II mission, aimed at orbiting the moon with astronauts, is now rescheduled for March due to a liquid hydrogen leak discovered during a crucial test in Florida.

Concurrently, Elon Musk has merged SpaceX with xAI, with aspirations to realize space-based AI infrastructure. Meanwhile, SpaceX has grounded Falcon 9 after detecting a second-stage issue post-Starlink launch, ensuring thorough investigations before flight resumes.

