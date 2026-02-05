BharatGen: India's Sovereign Multilingual AI Engine to Complete Text Modules Soon

The government's pioneering initiative, BharatGen, is on track to enhance its text-based services in 22 official Indian languages by the end of this month. Union Minister Jitendra Singh addressed the Rajya Sabha, detailing this milestone, while highlighting the dynamic progression of BharatGen in including additional dialects.

BharatGen, a national initiative launched in October 2024, focuses on creating sovereign AI models tailored to Indian languages and societal nuances. The initiative is powered by 25 Technology Innovation Hubs, with four upgraded to Technology Translational Research Parks. Besides text, BharatGen is also advancing its speech and vision modules for 15 languages.

Responding to questions on data sharing and resource access by parliamentary members, Singh outlined terms for sharing BharatGen data with Indian innovators. Computational demands are being met via the IndiaAI mission, employing a significant number of GPUs, as the government encourages private sector investment into this venture.

