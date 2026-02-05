Left Menu

Ola Electric Surpasses Tesla: Leading Innovation in Dry Electrode Battery Technology

Ola Electric has operationalized dry electrode battery manufacturing, with these cells powering electric scooters across India. This innovation addresses cost and emission reductions, contrasting Tesla's challenges. The technology simplifies manufacturing, boosts energy density, and supports global EV industry advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric has achieved a significant milestone by advancing dry electrode battery manufacturing, as confirmed by Chairman Bhavish Aggarwal. The company is already utilizing these batteries in electric scooters on Indian roads, setting an example in cost-effective and sustainable battery production.

The progress comes amidst Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acknowledgment of the difficulties in scaling the dry electrode process. Aggarwal emphasized that Ola's dry coating technology has been functioning successfully since last year, with millions of cells currently in use by consumers.

Dry electrode technology is hailed as a key to reducing battery costs and emissions. By eliminating solvents, it simplifies manufacturing and reduces energy consumption by 20-30%, allowing more efficient factory layouts. Ola's advancements signal a major step forward in the electric vehicle race, defining the future of sustainable energy solutions.

