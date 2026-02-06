India-US Forge Ahead in Defence Tech Collaboration
India and the US convened to enhance cooperation in emerging defence technologies at the Indo-US Joint Technical Group meeting in New Delhi. The delegations discussed ongoing and potential collaborations in defence science and technology, focusing on university and industry participation and concluding with a project agreement.
The governments of India and the United States held discussions aimed at fortifying their collaboration in critical and emerging defence technologies. This key meeting, hosted in New Delhi, marks the 24th Indo-US Joint Technical Group Plenary.
Co-chaired by DRDO's Chandrika Kaushik and Assistant Secretary Michael Francis Dodd, the event aligned with the India-US Major Defence Partnership framework established by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
The sessions sought to review existing cooperation in defence science and technology, scrutinize challenges, and explore new collaborative proposals. Discussions emphasized university and industry roles in research and concluded with a project agreement under the Innovation Bridge framework.
