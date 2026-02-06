Coupang Data Breach Sparks U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang announced on Thursday the leakage of personal data affecting an additional 165,000 users in a major security breach. The incident, which had already compromised information of more than 33 million customers last year, continues to strain the U.S.-South Korea alliance over trade and security ties.

According to Coupang, the November leak exposed contact details, including names, phone numbers, and addresses, but no payment or login information. The breach has led to increased scrutiny from South Korean authorities and has provoked public and legislative backlash. The investigation continues amid regulatory challenges and lawsuits.

In an interview published by the Kyunghyang daily, Wi Sung-lac, South Korea's presidential national security adviser, highlighted the broader impact on diplomacy and trade. The situation also correlates with U.S. policy shifts, including tariff adjustments on South Korean goods. The breach has revitalized discussions on data protection and digital regulation.

