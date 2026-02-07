Left Menu

HCLTech: A Pioneering Force in Global Innovation

HCLTech has been included in Fortune's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list, highlighting its technology innovation and focus on value creation. The company's commitment to AI-driven outcomes and social responsibility is recognized, with high ratings from executives, board members, and analysts across nine key parameters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:49 IST
HCLTech: A Pioneering Force in Global Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

HCLTech, a leading player in the technological landscape, has secured a spot on Fortune's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list. The inclusion underscores HCLTech's consistent performance and its commitment to technology-led innovation and long-term value creation for its clientele, workforce, and stakeholders.

The company's CEO and Managing Director, C. Vijayakumar, attributes this recognition to the trust earned by their personnel from clients and partners. He emphasizes HCLTech's focus on delivering AI-driven outcomes, which create a positive impact on communities and the environment, even as the technology sector undergoes rapid evolution.

Fortune's Editor in Chief, Alyson Shontell, acknowledged these admired companies for setting the standard in innovation, leadership, and global impact, amid AI-driven industrial transformations. HCLTech's acknowledgment in IT services highlights its high ratings from clients and industry players across essential performance parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations Surface Against 32nd Milestone Promoters

Allegations Surface Against 32nd Milestone Promoters

 India
2
Celebrity Power Boosts Direct-to-Consumer Drug Ads in Super Bowl Showcase

Celebrity Power Boosts Direct-to-Consumer Drug Ads in Super Bowl Showcase

 Global
3
BJP Reclaims Mumbai Mayor Post Ending Thackeray Era

BJP Reclaims Mumbai Mayor Post Ending Thackeray Era

 India
4
Experiencing the Ultimate Flex: Super Bowl Sports Tourism Soars

Experiencing the Ultimate Flex: Super Bowl Sports Tourism Soars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026