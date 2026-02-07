HCLTech: A Pioneering Force in Global Innovation

HCLTech, a leading player in the technological landscape, has secured a spot on Fortune's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list. The inclusion underscores HCLTech's consistent performance and its commitment to technology-led innovation and long-term value creation for its clientele, workforce, and stakeholders.

The company's CEO and Managing Director, C. Vijayakumar, attributes this recognition to the trust earned by their personnel from clients and partners. He emphasizes HCLTech's focus on delivering AI-driven outcomes, which create a positive impact on communities and the environment, even as the technology sector undergoes rapid evolution.

Fortune's Editor in Chief, Alyson Shontell, acknowledged these admired companies for setting the standard in innovation, leadership, and global impact, amid AI-driven industrial transformations. HCLTech's acknowledgment in IT services highlights its high ratings from clients and industry players across essential performance parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)