Bonfiglioli Transmissions Gears Up for IPO with Strategic Board Changes
Bonfiglioli Transmissions is preparing for its IPO by filing with SEBI and appointing Ravindra Pisharody as chairperson. The company, an Indian subsidiary of the Italian Bonfiglioli Group, makes key board changes to leverage India's equity market momentum, aiming for business expansion.
- Country:
- India
Bonfiglioli Transmissions is on the brink of filing its initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) this month, marking a strategic move to leverage India's thriving equity market. The company has appointed Ravindra Pisharody as chairperson to steer its next growth chapter.
The Indian subsidiary of the Italy-based Bonfiglioli Group, renowned for its mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmission solutions, has a strong presence worldwide that spans more than 80 countries. The recent board changes are poised to align with the company's impending IPO, as they gear up to submit their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
The newly appointed chairperson, Ravindra Pisharody, brings to the table extensive experience from various high-level roles in companies like Philips India and Tata Motors. Alongside him, new independent directors Sundaresan Ananthanarayanan and Rossella Schiavini will contribute their experience in governance and strategic oversight, effective February 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
When we met in 2015, I spoke to you about India's potential, now I speak to you about India's performance: PM Modi.
Indian diaspora is valuable partner in journey towards Viksit Bharat: PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur.
India has seen massive transformation in 10 years; it was 11th largest economy then, now we are knocking on the doors of top three: PM Modi.
World Bets on India: Transformative Trade Deals Open Doors
We will soon give Thiruvalluvar scholarships for students to study in India: PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur.