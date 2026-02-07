Bonfiglioli Transmissions Gears Up for IPO with Strategic Board Changes

Bonfiglioli Transmissions is on the brink of filing its initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) this month, marking a strategic move to leverage India's thriving equity market. The company has appointed Ravindra Pisharody as chairperson to steer its next growth chapter.

The Indian subsidiary of the Italy-based Bonfiglioli Group, renowned for its mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmission solutions, has a strong presence worldwide that spans more than 80 countries. The recent board changes are poised to align with the company's impending IPO, as they gear up to submit their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The newly appointed chairperson, Ravindra Pisharody, brings to the table extensive experience from various high-level roles in companies like Philips India and Tata Motors. Alongside him, new independent directors Sundaresan Ananthanarayanan and Rossella Schiavini will contribute their experience in governance and strategic oversight, effective February 2026.

