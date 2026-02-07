Left Menu

Bonfiglioli Transmissions Gears Up for IPO with Strategic Board Changes

Bonfiglioli Transmissions is preparing for its IPO by filing with SEBI and appointing Ravindra Pisharody as chairperson. The company, an Indian subsidiary of the Italian Bonfiglioli Group, makes key board changes to leverage India's equity market momentum, aiming for business expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:25 IST
Bonfiglioli Transmissions Gears Up for IPO with Strategic Board Changes
  • Country:
  • India

Bonfiglioli Transmissions is on the brink of filing its initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) this month, marking a strategic move to leverage India's thriving equity market. The company has appointed Ravindra Pisharody as chairperson to steer its next growth chapter.

The Indian subsidiary of the Italy-based Bonfiglioli Group, renowned for its mechanical and electro-mechanical power transmission solutions, has a strong presence worldwide that spans more than 80 countries. The recent board changes are poised to align with the company's impending IPO, as they gear up to submit their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The newly appointed chairperson, Ravindra Pisharody, brings to the table extensive experience from various high-level roles in companies like Philips India and Tata Motors. Alongside him, new independent directors Sundaresan Ananthanarayanan and Rossella Schiavini will contribute their experience in governance and strategic oversight, effective February 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations Surface Against 32nd Milestone Promoters

Allegations Surface Against 32nd Milestone Promoters

 India
2
Celebrity Power Boosts Direct-to-Consumer Drug Ads in Super Bowl Showcase

Celebrity Power Boosts Direct-to-Consumer Drug Ads in Super Bowl Showcase

 Global
3
BJP Reclaims Mumbai Mayor Post Ending Thackeray Era

BJP Reclaims Mumbai Mayor Post Ending Thackeray Era

 India
4
Experiencing the Ultimate Flex: Super Bowl Sports Tourism Soars

Experiencing the Ultimate Flex: Super Bowl Sports Tourism Soars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026