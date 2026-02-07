Anthropic vs. OpenAI: The AI Rivalry Takes Center Stage at the Super Bowl

In a strategic advertising showdown set to unfold during Super Bowl LX, Anthropic is launching a campaign against OpenAI. The tech company is taking aim at its rival's plan to introduce ads on its ChatGPT chatbot, propelling a major public spat to the vast audience of NFL's flagship event.

The contentious advertisement by Anthropic cleverly critiques OpenAI's advertising intentions through a satirical video. The commercial involves a character resembling a chatbot slipping in promotional content during a conversation about fitness, thereby foreshadowing the potential future of AI-assisted communications.

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman labeled the ad as 'deceptive', while emphasizing their respect for their users and dismissing the notion that the company would compromise user experience for profit. As both companies vie for investor and consumer attention, their rivalry underscores the competitive landscape of the AI sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)