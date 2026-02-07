Left Menu

Uno Minda Champions Future-Ready Auto Solutions at Automechanika Delhi 2026

Uno Minda showcased an array of next-gen products at Automechanika Delhi 2026, including EV and CNG solutions, through its Technology Experience Zone using AR. This event highlighted the company's innovation in auto solutions and readiness for evolving powertrain systems, reinforcing its market presence and commitment to transformative mobility solutions.

Uno Minda, a leading Tier 1 supplier of auto solutions, made waves at the Automechanika Delhi 2026 exhibition with its focus on next-generation, future-ready products.

Showcased prominently was its range of EV aftermarket products, CNG kits, and innovative auto parts, all displayed through immersive AR experiences.

This participation underscored Uno Minda's commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions that adapt to an evolving automotive industry.

