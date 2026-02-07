Left Menu

India's IT Sector: Embracing the AI Revolution

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights India's shift to an AI-driven IT services model, driven by collaboration between industry, academia, and government. With over 2,000 global capability centers established, this move aims to position India as a key player in hosting AI solutions, backed by government reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:02 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday that India's IT sector is undergoing a paradigm shift towards AI-driven services. This transition is supported by concerted efforts from industry stakeholders, academic institutions, and government bodies, which collectively form a trifecta of cooperation.

The Union Minister emphasized that AI presents a significant chance for India to establish a new service model for the global market. Citing examples, he mentioned that AI-based solutions can be provided to worldwide shipping and retail companies through India-based global capability centers (GCCs), creating substantial opportunities for Indian engineers. He highlighted that over 2,000 GCCs have already been set up across the country.

Vaishnaw further noted that the Indian government is committed to fostering this AI revolution by enacting major reforms for data centers as announced in the Union Budget. This initiative aims to bolster the rapid development of AI, with significant collaborations already established to harmonize academic courses, industry strategies, and governmental support across the nation.

