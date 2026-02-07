India's Bold Step: Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Aims for Innovation and Talent

The Indian government, led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, has launched India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, focusing on indigenous chip design and productization. This initiative aims to attract ecosystem partners and foster talent development in the semiconductor sector.

Vaishnaw emphasized the priority for design startups to innovate and capture the market, encouraging them to become the next tech giants. With Rs 1,000 crore allocated for FY 2026-27, the mission supports industry-led research and training to create a skilled workforce, advancing the country's semiconductor capabilities.

Highlighting progress, Vaishnaw noted a significant talent pipeline with 67,000 semiconductor-trained engineers already in place and partnerships with 315 institutions. Qualcomm India celebrated the 2-nanometer chip development in collaboration with local teams, marking a milestone in India's contribution to global semiconductor advancements.

