Tax Holiday Boost: A New Dawn for India's Data Centres

The recent Budget proposal offering a 20-year tax holiday is expected to benefit domestic data centre companies, enabling them to provide services to global clients without the risk of taxation on foreign earnings. This policy aims to level the playing field for foreign and domestic entities operating in India.

Updated: 08-02-2026 10:07 IST
  • India

The latest Budget proposal has sparked optimism among domestic data centre companies, promising a 20-year tax holiday that shields foreign earnings from Indian taxation, insiders reveal.

This groundbreaking move is designed to create a level playing field by extending tax benefits until 2047 to any foreign company utilizing data centre services in India, alleviating concerns over potential taxation.

Major players like Nxtra Data, CtrlS Datacenters, Yotta Infrastructure, and AdaniConneX stand to gain from the measure. Industry experts note that the initiative will likely stimulate further investment in India's data centre sector.

