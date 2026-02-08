Is America’s Appetite for Super Bowl Snacks Changing?

America's Super Bowl traditions are seeing a shift from indulgent snacks to healthier options, driven by the growing use of GLP-1 appetite-suppressing medications. Marla Senzon, a Florida resident, and her husband have moved from pizza and pasta to salads as they watch the big game.

The demand for GLP-1 medications is transforming consumer habits, prompting food companies to adjust their offerings. This trend continues as millions watch the Super Bowl, with commercials advocating healthier eating. Companies like Good Times Restaurants are updating menus to include protein bowls, while others like PepsiCo plan to introduce smaller portion sizes.

The food industry faces dual challenges: adapting to changes driven by GLP-1 users and addressing consumer concerns over rising prices. As GLP-1 adoption prompts a shift to healthier snacking, leading brands are recognizing the lucrative opportunities to cater to this health-conscious market.