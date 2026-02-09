Left Menu

Singapore Telecoms Targeted by Cyber Espionage Group UNC3886

Singapore's telecom companies were targeted by cyber espionage group UNC3886 last year. The hackers accessed parts of the telecom systems but did not disrupt services or access personal data. The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore disclosed this, marking the first time specific infrastructure targets by UNC3886 have been revealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:23 IST
Singapore's telecom industry faced attacks last year from the cyber espionage group UNC3886, according to the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, which made the announcement on Monday. Telecom giants Singtel, StarHub, M1, and Simba Telecom were specifically targeted.

The hackers infiltrated certain areas of the telecom systems, although they were unable to disrupt services or access personal data. However, some technical data, mainly related to networking, was exfiltrated, potentially aiding the cyber criminals in achieving their objectives.

Described by Google's Mandiant as a 'China-nexus espionage group,' UNC3886 has previously targeted defense, technology, and telecommunications organizations across the U.S. and Asia. The Chinese Embassy in Singapore offered no comments following the disclosure.

