Singapore Telecoms Targeted by Cyber Espionage Group UNC3886

Singapore's telecom industry faced attacks last year from the cyber espionage group UNC3886, according to the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, which made the announcement on Monday. Telecom giants Singtel, StarHub, M1, and Simba Telecom were specifically targeted.

The hackers infiltrated certain areas of the telecom systems, although they were unable to disrupt services or access personal data. However, some technical data, mainly related to networking, was exfiltrated, potentially aiding the cyber criminals in achieving their objectives.

Described by Google's Mandiant as a 'China-nexus espionage group,' UNC3886 has previously targeted defense, technology, and telecommunications organizations across the U.S. and Asia. The Chinese Embassy in Singapore offered no comments following the disclosure.

