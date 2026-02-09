Bhashini Completes Sovereign AI Cloud Transition, Boosting Performance by 40%

Bhashini, the AI-driven language translation service, has completed a major transition to Yotta Data Services' government-focused clouds, achieving a 40% performance enhancement and cost reductions of 20-30%. Top officials announced this move as a significant step towards India's digital sovereignty.

Developed under the National Language Translation Mission by MeitY, Bhashini's complete migration entailed re-engineering its AI stack, utilizing open-source, cloud-agnostic tools for long-term autonomy. The shift involved substantial architectural changes, departing drastically from the previous 'lift and shift' approach.

This migration aligns with India's broader AI strategy, echoed by the successful adoption of a similar architecture by the National Informatics Centre and Software Technology Parks of India, highlighting Bhashini as a key example of scalable, secure public digital infrastructure.

