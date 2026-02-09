Left Menu

Massive Nio Recall Highlights Software Woes in China's EV Sector

China's Nio is conducting its largest-ever recall, affecting 246,229 vehicles due to software issues that pose safety risks. The models involved are the ES8, ES6, and EC6, produced between 2018 and 2023. Remote and in-person software updates will address the issues, with comparisons drawn to a recent Xiaomi recall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:27 IST
China's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, Nio, is undertaking its largest recall yet, pulling back 246,229 vehicles from the market due to software glitches that present potential safety hazards.

The recall affects the ES8, ES6, and EC6 models, produced between March 16, 2018, and January 16, 2023, as announced by the State Administration for Market Regulation. The software defect could cause brief blackouts of key displays, jeopardizing driver safety.

Nio plans to execute remote software updates for impacted vehicles and provide updates at service centers where necessary. This action surpasses September's recall by Xiaomi, which involved 115,000 electric sedans over assisted driving concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

