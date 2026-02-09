Left Menu

Gujarat Partners with Starlink for Satellite Internet Boost

The Gujarat government and Starlink exchanged a Letter of Intent to collaborate on high-speed satellite internet in underserved areas. This initiative aims to enhance connectivity in remote regions and support various sectors including education, healthcare, and emergency services, contributing to broader digital inclusion.

Updated: 09-02-2026 18:16 IST
  India

The Gujarat government has taken a significant step towards enhancing digital connectivity by exchanging a Letter of Intent with Starlink, a SpaceX subsidiary. This collaboration targets high-speed satellite-based internet for remote and underserved areas.

The agreement was formalized in Gandhinagar with both Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi witnessing the event. It aims to extend digital services to sectors like education, healthcare, and disaster management, thus ensuring comprehensive digital inclusion across the state.

A Joint Working Group will be established to oversee the initiative's execution, focusing on connecting government schools, healthcare centers, and public safety facilities, thereby promising better service delivery and improved infrastructure in Gujarat.

