Gujarat Partners with Starlink for Satellite Internet Boost

The Gujarat government has taken a significant step towards enhancing digital connectivity by exchanging a Letter of Intent with Starlink, a SpaceX subsidiary. This collaboration targets high-speed satellite-based internet for remote and underserved areas.

The agreement was formalized in Gandhinagar with both Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi witnessing the event. It aims to extend digital services to sectors like education, healthcare, and disaster management, thus ensuring comprehensive digital inclusion across the state.

A Joint Working Group will be established to oversee the initiative's execution, focusing on connecting government schools, healthcare centers, and public safety facilities, thereby promising better service delivery and improved infrastructure in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)