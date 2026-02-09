Left Menu

Tech Stocks Tumble Amid AI Disruption Concerns

Wall Street indexes opened lower after AI disruption concerns hit tech stocks last week, with investors eagerly awaiting critical economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed modest declines as the market opened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:05 IST
Tech Stocks Tumble Amid AI Disruption Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stock markets on Wall Street opened lower on Monday, reflecting investor anxiety over ongoing concerns about AI's impact on technology shares.

Last week's disruption continues to ripple through the system, with investors on edge as they brace for key economic data pivotal to understanding the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision pathway.

Early trading saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average decrease by 67.9 points to reach 50,047.79. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 dropped 15.0 points to 6,917.26, and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 79.0 points to settle at 22,952.24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

 India
2
Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

 India
3
Gold Prices Surge Amidst Economic Forecasts and Soft Dollar

Gold Prices Surge Amidst Economic Forecasts and Soft Dollar

 Global
4
Shiv Sena's Triumphant Surge in Rural Maharashtra

Shiv Sena's Triumphant Surge in Rural Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026