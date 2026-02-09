Tech Stocks Tumble Amid AI Disruption Concerns
Wall Street indexes opened lower after AI disruption concerns hit tech stocks last week, with investors eagerly awaiting critical economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed modest declines as the market opened.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:05 IST
Stock markets on Wall Street opened lower on Monday, reflecting investor anxiety over ongoing concerns about AI's impact on technology shares.
Last week's disruption continues to ripple through the system, with investors on edge as they brace for key economic data pivotal to understanding the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision pathway.
Early trading saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average decrease by 67.9 points to reach 50,047.79. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 dropped 15.0 points to 6,917.26, and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 79.0 points to settle at 22,952.24.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MP Pushes for Lower Interest Rates to Alleviate TNGEDCO's Financial Strain
Eurozone's Resilience: Economic Growth Amid Stagnant Interest Rates
BoE's Tight Decision: Inflation's Influence on Interest Rates
Kevin Warsh's Nomination: A New Era for the U.S. Federal Reserve
Banxico Holds Interest Rates Steady Amid Inflation Concerns