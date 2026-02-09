Tech Stocks Tumble Amid AI Disruption Concerns

Stock markets on Wall Street opened lower on Monday, reflecting investor anxiety over ongoing concerns about AI's impact on technology shares.

Last week's disruption continues to ripple through the system, with investors on edge as they brace for key economic data pivotal to understanding the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision pathway.

Early trading saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average decrease by 67.9 points to reach 50,047.79. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 dropped 15.0 points to 6,917.26, and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 79.0 points to settle at 22,952.24.

