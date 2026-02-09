Left Menu

Cutting-Edge Combat Engineering in Action: A Visit to Strike-One Sappers

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited the Strike-One Sappers' combat engineering camp at Purkazi. The session featured advanced bridging and rafting operations using state-of-the-art technology. The operations highlighted readiness and professionalism in military engineering, showcasing the integration of drones, vehicles, and mine warfare innovations.

Cutting-Edge Combat Engineering in Action: A Visit to Strike-One Sappers
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, made an impactful visit to the Strike-One Sappers' combat engineering training camp, marking a significant observation of military prowess. The event unfolded at Purkazi near the river Ganges on Monday, exemplifying cutting-edge military engineering capabilities.

The Sappers showcased remarkable proficiency in a series of combat engineering tasks, including modern bridging and rafting operations. These demonstrations involved the integration of new-generation equipment such as drones and unmanned ground vehicles, offering a glimpse into the future of military innovations.

Lieutenant General Sharma, impressed by the operation's sophistication, commended the troops for their high standards of professionalism and technological adoption. The army commander's visit underscores the emphasis on technological advancement and operational preparedness in modern military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

