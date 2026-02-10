UK's New Campaign: Navigating Online Safety Conversations with Children

The UK government is urging parents to address the issue of harmful online content with their children as part of a new campaign inspired by Australia's stringent social media policies for minors. The initiative seeks to arm parents with the resources and advice they need to tackle this modern challenge head-on.

Technology Minister Liz Kendall expressed concern about unsupervised internet exposure. 'Our goal is to ensure children have a safe and fulfilling childhood while being prepared for the digital age,' she stated. The campaign aims to support these conversations with TV ads and social media outreach.

The effort coincides with international movements in countries like Spain, Greece, and France, contemplating similar measures. The UK government is also considering an age restriction policy, observing Australia's recent implementation to guide its potential regulatory measures.