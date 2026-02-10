AstraZeneca PLC Delivers Promising Financial Outlook

AstraZeneca PLC has unveiled its final results, revealing a second interim dividend of $2.17 per share. The pharmaceutical giant anticipates a mid-to-high single-digit increase in total revenue for the fiscal year.

The company projects a low double-digit growth in core earnings per share for the year. Additionally, it has announced a 3% increase in its total declared dividend for the fiscal year 2025, totaling $3.20 per share.

Looking ahead to 2026, AstraZeneca plans significant investments, expecting to increase expenditure on tangible and software-related intangible assets by about a third.