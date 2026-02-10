Left Menu

AstraZeneca PLC Delivers Promising Financial Outlook

AstraZeneca PLC reports its final results, announcing a second interim dividend of $2.17 per share and projected growth in total revenue and core EPS. The company plans to boost investment in tangible and software assets by a third by 2026, while increasing FY 2025 dividends by 3% per share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:43 IST
AstraZeneca PLC Delivers Promising Financial Outlook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AstraZeneca PLC has unveiled its final results, revealing a second interim dividend of $2.17 per share. The pharmaceutical giant anticipates a mid-to-high single-digit increase in total revenue for the fiscal year.

The company projects a low double-digit growth in core earnings per share for the year. Additionally, it has announced a 3% increase in its total declared dividend for the fiscal year 2025, totaling $3.20 per share.

Looking ahead to 2026, AstraZeneca plans significant investments, expecting to increase expenditure on tangible and software-related intangible assets by about a third.

TRENDING

1
Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers

Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers

 India
2
Odisha's Four-Lane Highway Upgrade: A Path to Enhanced Connectivity

Odisha's Four-Lane Highway Upgrade: A Path to Enhanced Connectivity

 India
3
China Reaffirms Unification Drive, Vows to Counter Separatists in Taiwan

China Reaffirms Unification Drive, Vows to Counter Separatists in Taiwan

 Global
4
Sabarimala Gold Scandal: CPI(M) Accused of Investigative Bias

Sabarimala Gold Scandal: CPI(M) Accused of Investigative Bias

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026