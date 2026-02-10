IIFL Finance Honored with 'Changemakers 2026' Award for Cybersecurity Leadership

IIFL Finance Limited, a leading Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), has been awarded the prestigious 'Changemakers 2026' accolade at the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Leadership Summit. This recognition underscores the company's excellence in cybersecurity operations and leadership in developing robust, future-proof digital infrastructures.

The award highlights organizations dedicated to protecting digital ecosystems while fostering large-scale innovation. IIFL Finance was honored for its comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, which includes advanced threat detection, continuous monitoring, and robust governance to safeguard customer data and critical business systems amid complex threats.

The award boosts IIFL Finance's reputation as a key player in the next phase of enterprise cybersecurity. Chief Information Security Officer Shanker Ramrakhiani emphasized that integrating technology and trust is crucial. The firm remains committed to strong security and governance, aligning technological innovation with sound risk management practices for enduring, secure growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)