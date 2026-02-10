ACT Fibernet's AI Revolutionizes In-Home Broadband with Award-Winning SmartWiFi®
ACT Fibernet's AI-powered ACT SmartWiFi® solution, developed with Aprecomm, won the 'AI and GenAI Pioneer – Impact' award at The Fast Mode Awards 2025. Recognized for optimizing network performance, it improved user experience and operational efficiency, marking significant progress in the telecom sector with its scalable AI deployment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
ACT Fibernet's innovative use of artificial intelligence has significantly transformed in-home broadband experiences, earning them the 'AI and GenAI Pioneer – Impact' award at The Fast Mode Awards 2025.
The ACT SmartWiFi® solution, crafted in partnership with Aprecomm, has brought a noticeable increase in internet speed and efficiency across 250,000 homes, enhancing user experience and reducing customer support calls by 25%.
As ACT Fibernet's technology continues to evolve, the company remains a leading player in the telecom industry, leveraging AI to drive tangible improvements in connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)