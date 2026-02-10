ACT Fibernet's AI Revolutionizes In-Home Broadband with Award-Winning SmartWiFi®

ACT Fibernet's innovative use of artificial intelligence has significantly transformed in-home broadband experiences, earning them the 'AI and GenAI Pioneer – Impact' award at The Fast Mode Awards 2025.

The ACT SmartWiFi® solution, crafted in partnership with Aprecomm, has brought a noticeable increase in internet speed and efficiency across 250,000 homes, enhancing user experience and reducing customer support calls by 25%.

As ACT Fibernet's technology continues to evolve, the company remains a leading player in the telecom industry, leveraging AI to drive tangible improvements in connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)