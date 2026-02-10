Left Menu

India's Fast-Rising AI Influence Amidst Security Concerns

India ranks second globally in AI adoption but faces security challenges. The Zscaler report highlights a critical gap between AI growth and security measures. As AI shifts to autonomous conflict vectors, a zero-trust approach is essential. India's digital transformation fuels AI's momentum, yet vulnerabilities persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:33 IST
India's Fast-Rising AI Influence Amidst Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, ranking second worldwide after the United States in AI/ML enterprise transactions, according to the 'Zscaler ThreatLabz 2026 AI Security Report'.

While this rise signals significant digital advancements, the report identifies critical security challenges, particularly involving agentic AI, a sophisticated autonomous technology already being weaponized. Enterprises in India conducted 82.3 billion AI/ML transactions between June and December 2025, contributing significantly to Asia-Pacific's AI activity.

Despite these advancements, experts highlight the need for a comprehensive understanding of AI deployments across sectors like Technology, Manufacturing, Services, and Finance. As AI assumes a larger role in business applications, a robust security framework is urgent to protect against rapid, autonomous cyberattacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BRICS Bloc: A Shift Toward Multipolarity Under India's Leadership in 2026

BRICS Bloc: A Shift Toward Multipolarity Under India's Leadership in 2026

 Russia
2
Mindset Shift Drives Netherlands to T20 World Cup Success

Mindset Shift Drives Netherlands to T20 World Cup Success

 India
3
Pharmaceutical Showdown: Novo Nordisk Takes Legal Action Against Hims & Hers

Pharmaceutical Showdown: Novo Nordisk Takes Legal Action Against Hims & Hers

 Global
4
Nepal Readies for Elections with Support from India and Expedited Ballot Production

Nepal Readies for Elections with Support from India and Expedited Ballot Pro...

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026