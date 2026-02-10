India's Fast-Rising AI Influence Amidst Security Concerns

India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, ranking second worldwide after the United States in AI/ML enterprise transactions, according to the 'Zscaler ThreatLabz 2026 AI Security Report'.

While this rise signals significant digital advancements, the report identifies critical security challenges, particularly involving agentic AI, a sophisticated autonomous technology already being weaponized. Enterprises in India conducted 82.3 billion AI/ML transactions between June and December 2025, contributing significantly to Asia-Pacific's AI activity.

Despite these advancements, experts highlight the need for a comprehensive understanding of AI deployments across sectors like Technology, Manufacturing, Services, and Finance. As AI assumes a larger role in business applications, a robust security framework is urgent to protect against rapid, autonomous cyberattacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)