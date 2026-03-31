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Digital Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir's Education Sector

The Jammu and Kashmir government is enhancing its educational ecosystem by integrating digital literacy, vocational training, and new subjects aligned with the National Education Policy. Special emphasis is laid on providing necessary facilities in government schools to equip students with 21st-century skills and foster holistic learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:06 IST
Digital Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir's Education Sector
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  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government is intensifying efforts to revamp its educational system, with a spotlight on digital literacy and vocational training.

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo highlighted ongoing initiatives during an Assembly session, aligning with the National Education Policy's objectives of upgrading curriculum and introducing multidisciplinary learning.

From introducing IT subjects at the secondary level to potentially including Artificial Intelligence, the region is progressing towards equipping students with essential 21st-century skills.

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