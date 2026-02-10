Pivoting to an AI-first Future: Happiest Minds Technologies' New Strategy
Happiest Minds Technologies reported a 19.56% decline in net profit, primarily due to a one-time Labour Codes charge. As the company embraces an 'AI First' strategy, it aims to grow its AI team by FY27 and is set to retire its 'Born Digital. Born Agile' tagline. Revenue increased by 10.69%.
IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies recently announced a strategic pivot to an 'AI First' approach, despite reporting a 19.56% drop in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The decline was attributed to a one-time Labour Codes charge, yet the company's revenue grew 10.69% compared to the previous year.
Chairman Ashok Soota highlighted the transition, noting the move from its long-standing 'Born Digital. Born Agile' tagline to 'AI First. Agile Always.' He expressed optimism for significant progress in future results, committing to increase the AI team to 1,000 members by FY27.
CEO Joseph Anantharaju emphasized the growing integration of AI into business workflows, with enterprises increasingly focusing on AI for measurable outcomes. He also noted a positive reception for Happiest Minds' Agentic AI approach, which effectively addresses technology debt while increasing productivity.
