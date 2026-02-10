U.S. Aims for 100% American-Made Electric Vehicle Chargers
The U.S. Transportation Department plans to increase American-made content in federally funded electric vehicle charging stations to 100%. This move aims to boost domestic manufacturing, job creation, and competitiveness, despite potential challenges. It modifies a previous waiver of 'Buy America' requirements in a $7.5 billion program.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Transportation Department announced a proposal to increase the American-made content in federally funded electric vehicle charging stations from the current 55% to as high as 100%. This ambitious target could create obstacles in utilizing the allocated funds.
To facilitate the $7.5 billion program dedicated to electric vehicle charging stations, the Biden administration previously agreed to waive certain 'Buy America' requirements.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted that the proposed increase in content requirements is designed to bolster domestic manufacturing, create new American jobs, enhance U.S. business competitiveness, and mitigate potential national security risks.