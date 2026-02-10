U.S. Aims for 100% American-Made Electric Vehicle Chargers

The U.S. Transportation Department announced a proposal to increase the American-made content in federally funded electric vehicle charging stations from the current 55% to as high as 100%. This ambitious target could create obstacles in utilizing the allocated funds.

To facilitate the $7.5 billion program dedicated to electric vehicle charging stations, the Biden administration previously agreed to waive certain 'Buy America' requirements.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted that the proposed increase in content requirements is designed to bolster domestic manufacturing, create new American jobs, enhance U.S. business competitiveness, and mitigate potential national security risks.