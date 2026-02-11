Telegram's Troubles: Russia Tightens Grip on Messaging App
Telegram faces increased restrictions in Russia following its failure to address previous violations cited by the state watchdog, Roskomnadzor. Founder Pavel Durov asserts the platform's commitment to free speech, despite pressures. Telegram may face hefty fines and is accused of not adhering to Russian laws.
Telegram, a significant platform for communications in Russia, confronts growing restrictions from state authorities after failing to resolve past violations, Roskomnadzor announced on Tuesday. The communications watchdog began limiting Telegram's voice and video calls last August, aligning with similar actions against Meta's WhatsApp.
Telegram's founder, Pavel Durov, remained defiant, emphasizing the app's dedication to protecting freedom of speech and user privacy. Roskomnadzor claims Telegram and other apps did not comply with regulations aimed at protecting personal data and preventing criminal activities.
Amid news of potential fines and growing state-backed alternatives, users express frustration as the service slows. Critics fear the push for these alternatives, like MAX messenger, may infringe on user freedoms. Russia has escalated its control over foreign tech platforms, previously targeting Meta's Facebook and Instagram.
