Sonata Software Achieves AWS Premier Tier Partner Status

Sonata Software, a leader in AI-first modernization engineering, has become an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner. This status highlights their expertise in cloud solutions and AI transformation, enabling enterprises to realize business impacts and build scalable, future-ready platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:48 IST
Sonata Software, an AI-focused modernization leader, has attained the prestigious AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network. This title denotes Sonata Software's notable competence in designing, architecting, and managing AWS-based solutions.

The designation reflects Sonata Software's dedication to generating substantial business results through AWS-powered solutions, complemented by their proficiency in AI-led transformation, cloud migration, and data modernization. Sujit Mohanty, Managing Director, emphasized this achievement in driving accelerated value realization for enterprises.

Sonata Software continues to bolster its AWS-aligned services across various domains, enhancing cloud-native architectures and promoting governed cloud adoption. Their efforts support enterprises to transition from mere experimentation to achieving enduring business impacts and scalable AI-driven operations.

