Firestorm Labs and Orqa: Revolutionizing Defense with the Firestorm Squall

Firestorm Labs and Orqa join forces to create the Firestorm Squall, an advanced U.S.-built NDAA-compliant drone. By leveraging Orqa's battle-tested technology and Firestorm's manufacturing capabilities, the partnership aims to produce scalable, high-tech drones for the U.S. Department of War.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:01 IST
Firestorm Labs, Inc., a prominent defense tech company, has announced a new partnership with Orqa, a leading developer of NDAA-compliant drones. The collaboration aims to create the Firestorm Squall, a cutting-edge quadcopter designed to meet the needs of U.S. warfighters.

The Firestorm Squall will integrate Orqa's proven technology with Firestorm's advanced manufacturing capabilities, enabling mass production for defense applications. Emphasizing NDAA-compliant components, this U.S.-built drone is expected to strengthen the U.S. Department of War's operational capabilities.

Both companies, renowned for their innovation and precision, see this partnership as a pivotal step forward. The collaboration not only ensures technology sharing but also sets the stage for future in-theater platform development, fulfilling a crucial need for affordable high-tech drones on the battlefield.

