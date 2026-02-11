Ai+ Revolutionizes Connectivity with New NovaPods and NovaWatch Launch
Ai+ is set to launch its new AIoT lineup, NovaPods and NovaWatch, on February 24. These devices aim to enhance everyday experiences through seamless connectivity and user-friendly design, embodied in their Add A Plus philosophy. Exclusively available on Flipkart, Ai+ and its products represent the future of user-owned technology.
Ai+ has officially announced February 24 as the launch date for its latest AIoT products, NovaPods and NovaWatch. These devices promise to redefine daily experiences with seamless connectivity and simplicity, aligning with Ai+'s philosophy of Adding A Plus.
Madhav Sheth, Founder & CEO of Ai+ Smartphone, explains that the NovaPods and NovaWatch focus on reducing everyday frictions, allowing users to naturally integrate technology into their routines. The NovaPods lineup features three distinct models designed for various needs, from everyday use to high-performance work, all emphasizing comfort and technology.
The NovaWatch series extends this design approach to wearables, offering models with health tracking and safety features. Ai+'s commitment to purposeful design highlights its mission to provide innovative, user-owned technology, set to be available exclusively on Flipkart.
(With inputs from agencies.)
