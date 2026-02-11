Empowering India's Future: Raychem RPG's Legacy in Energy Infrastructure

Raychem RPG Private Limited has played a crucial role in transforming India's energy infrastructure over the last four decades. This joint venture between TE Connectivity from the USA and India's RPG Enterprises, established in 1989, focuses on providing engineering solutions that ensure reliability, innovation, and longevity in national projects.

The company's contributions include facilitating the optimal power delivery needed for India's high-speed rail corridor and providing cable jointing kits that enable secure power distribution nationwide. Raychem RPG's presence also extends to the aviation sector, offering resilient power solutions across regional and large-scale airports.

Notably, Raychem RPG is a vital player in India's renewable energy sector, with its medium voltage cable accessories supporting clean energy transmission at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park. The company also prides itself on pioneering sustainable solutions like the 145 kV Dry Type Self-Supporting Outdoor Terminations, aligning with the Make in India initiative.

