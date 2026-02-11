Left Menu

Empowering India's Future: Raychem RPG's Legacy in Energy Infrastructure

Raychem RPG Private Limited has been a pivotal player in India's energy infrastructure for nearly four decades. A joint venture between TE Connectivity and RPG Enterprises, the company is instrumental in powering projects like high-speed rail and renewable energy parks, contributing to reliable and innovative connectivity solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:17 IST
Empowering India's Future: Raychem RPG's Legacy in Energy Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

Raychem RPG Private Limited has played a crucial role in transforming India's energy infrastructure over the last four decades. This joint venture between TE Connectivity from the USA and India's RPG Enterprises, established in 1989, focuses on providing engineering solutions that ensure reliability, innovation, and longevity in national projects.

The company's contributions include facilitating the optimal power delivery needed for India's high-speed rail corridor and providing cable jointing kits that enable secure power distribution nationwide. Raychem RPG's presence also extends to the aviation sector, offering resilient power solutions across regional and large-scale airports.

Notably, Raychem RPG is a vital player in India's renewable energy sector, with its medium voltage cable accessories supporting clean energy transmission at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park. The company also prides itself on pioneering sustainable solutions like the 145 kV Dry Type Self-Supporting Outdoor Terminations, aligning with the Make in India initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Upholds Rights of Thane Transport Contract Workers in Landmark Ruling

Court Upholds Rights of Thane Transport Contract Workers in Landmark Ruling

 India
2
Poland and Italy Decline Trump’s Board of Peace Initiative

Poland and Italy Decline Trump’s Board of Peace Initiative

 Global
3
Nuclear Arms Pact: US-Russia Dialogue in Focus

Nuclear Arms Pact: US-Russia Dialogue in Focus

 Russian Federation
4
Afghanistan's Near-Miss in Epic T20 Thriller Against South Africa

Afghanistan's Near-Miss in Epic T20 Thriller Against South Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026