Stellantis Urges Immediate Action: ‘Do Not Drive’ Alert on Older Vehicles

Stellantis has issued a 'Do Not Drive' warning for 225,000 older vehicles in the U.S. with defective Takata airbag inflators, which have caused 28 deaths. The alert affects a range of models, including Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep, urging owners to address the recalls immediately to avoid fatal accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An urgent 'Do Not Drive' warning has been issued by Stellantis for approximately 225,000 older vehicles in the United States, citing unrepaired, defective Takata airbag inflators.

This alert affects several models, including Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep vehicles, spanning from 2003 to 2016 that have not undergone necessary safety repairs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has linked 28 deaths in the U.S. to these faulty airbags, urging immediate action as minor crashes can lead to fatal airbag explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

