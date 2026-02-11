Stellantis Urges Immediate Action: ‘Do Not Drive’ Alert on Older Vehicles

An urgent 'Do Not Drive' warning has been issued by Stellantis for approximately 225,000 older vehicles in the United States, citing unrepaired, defective Takata airbag inflators.

This alert affects several models, including Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep vehicles, spanning from 2003 to 2016 that have not undergone necessary safety repairs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has linked 28 deaths in the U.S. to these faulty airbags, urging immediate action as minor crashes can lead to fatal airbag explosions.

