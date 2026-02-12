Left Menu

Pakistan launches its second indigenous Earth Observation Satellite from China

Pakistan on Thursday successfully launched its second indigenous Earth Observation Satellite, EO-2, from Chinas Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre, according to the state media. Developed by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission SUPARCO, the satellite is designed to significantly enhance the countrys earth observation and high-resolution imaging capabilities, reported the state-run news agency Associated Press of Pakistan.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday successfully launched its second indigenous Earth Observation Satellite, EO-2, from China's Yangjiang Seashore Launch Centre, according to the state media. Developed by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the satellite is designed to significantly enhance the country's earth observation and high-resolution imaging capabilities, reported the state-run news agency Associated Press of Pakistan. The officials of Suparco said the satellite will provide critical data to support national development planning, natural resource management, environmental monitoring, and urban expansion. It will also strengthen governance, disaster management, climate analysis, and strategic decision-making by delivering accurate and timely satellite imagery, they said. With the addition of EO-2, Pakistan has expanded its satellite fleet, ensuring improved continuity, coverage, and precision of earth observation data, the space agency said. Last year, Pakistan launched its first indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China.

