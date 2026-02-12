Samsung Galaxy F70e – Redefining Everyday Performance

Pune, February 9, 2026: Samsung, one of the leading global smartphone brands, recently launched the first smartphone of its all-new Galaxy F70 series, the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G. Designed to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the young Gen Z users, the Galaxy F70e 5G brings a cutting-edge imaging system, a premium leather-pattern finish, and a vibrant display to the budget segment. While the Samsung F70e's price makes it an affordable device, you can make the purchase even more convenient. By shopping for the Galaxy F70e 5G on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv, you can enjoy quick approvals, customised payment terms, and zero down payment options on select models. This way, you won't have to make a large lump sum payment; you can own the new smartphone and pay for it in bite-sized instalments! Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G - An affordable powerhouse The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G houses a large 6,000 mAh battery and runs on the mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, ensuring long-lasting, powerful performance. This device has also been built to withstand everyday spills, splashes, and light rains, as indicated by its IP54 rating. The Galaxy F70e 5G sets a new benchmark for value-for-money mobiles in the country, offering premium features at an affordable price. Key specifications: • Display: 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display, 120 Hz refresh rate • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core • RAM: 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X • Storage: 128GB, expandable up to 2TB • Rear Camera: 50MP main + 2MP depth • Front Camera: 8MP • Battery: 6,000 mAh with 25W Fast Charging • OS: Android 16 • Build: IP54 (dust and splash resistance) • Colours: Limelight Green, Spotlight Blue Sharp portraits - Best-in-segment imaging system The Galaxy F70e 5G offers best-in-class cameras, including a high-res 50MP main sensor that captures incredible landscapes, sunsets, and candid moments with vibrant colours and rich detail. The main lens, along with the depth camera, delivers stunning portrait images by gently blurring the background while keeping the subject in focus. Using Night Mode, you can click brighter and highly detailed shots even in dimly-lit environments. Camera features: • Rear video: 1080p @ 30fps • Shooting modes: Hyperlapse, Night, Panorama, Photo, Portrait, Pro, Slow Motion Ultra-smooth visuals - Display that impresses The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G sports an impressive 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering visual clarity and ultra-smooth scrolling. Its High Brightness Mode makes it easier to view the phone's contents when you are outdoors, ensuring clear, vivid visuals. Display highlights: • 720 x 1600 pixel resolution (HD+) • 260 PPI pixel density with 16M colours • 120 Hz refresh rate Premium performance - Multitasking made easy The Galaxy F70e 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor, which guarantees smooth multitasking and lag-free performance. From juggling multiple apps to running demanding tasks, the smartphone handles every situation effortlessly. Performance highlights: • Octa-core processor clocking up to 2.4 GHz • ARM Mali G57 GPU for enhanced overall visual experience • Android 16 OS for optimised user experience Durable battery - Power that lasts Under the rear panel, the device houses a large 6,000 mAh battery that powers the smartphone for two days on a single charge. The 25W Fast Charging support ensures quick refills, while Samsung's latest One UI 8 optimisation ensures efficient power usage over time. Battery features: • 6,000 mAh Li-ion battery • 25W Fast Charging support Stunning design - A mobile that looks and feels premium Blending modern aesthetics with everyday practicality, the Galaxy F70e 5G sports an elegant leather finish on the back. Its sleek profile offers a comfortable grip, while its IP54 rating makes it a practical choice for daily commutes and outdoor use. Design highlights: • Slim 8.2mm profile • Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue colour options • Premium leather pattern finish at the back Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G - Pricing and variants The Galaxy F70e 5G offers excellent value for money, providing premium features in the budget segment. The Samsung F70e's price also makes it easily accessible, and the smartphone comes in two RAM options: • 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM - Rs. 11,999* (introductory price) • 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM - Rs. 12,999* * Disclaimer: Prices and specifications are based on available sources and may vary by region or retailer. For the latest price and offers, please visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store. Upcoming launches by Samsung While the Samsung F70e's price makes it an irresistible option in the budget segment, the company is preparing to launch a few other models across the board. Some of these include: 1. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold In December, Samsung officially announced the launch of its futuristic device, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, ushering in a new era of smartphone design. When unfolded, you are treated to a massive 10-inch display that redefines smartphone innovation. It also sports a revolutionary 200MP camera and runs on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy. The device is expected to be made available in the Indian market in mid-to-late 2026. 2. Samsung Galaxy S26 series Another eagerly awaited launch is in the works, as Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026. The Galaxy S26 series will include the base variant, the Galaxy S26, along with the Galaxy S26 Plus (mid-tier) and the top-spec Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to rumours, the company has made several design changes to the Galaxy S26 series models, including a unified camera module and a thinner profile. Besides the design, these phones are expected to bring advancements in camera technology and performance capabilities. Easy EMIs make premium phones affordable and accessible Whether you wish to buy the pocket-friendly Galaxy F70e 5G or a new flagship from the company, you can now make your choice without worrying about the price tag. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can split the cost into affordable EMIs, with flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months. You can also visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores spread across the country to shop for a new phone! Why you should purchase the Galaxy F70e 5G from a Bajaj Finserv partner store The Samsung F70e's price makes it a strong contender in the budget segment. Whether you wish to purchase this value-driven smartphone or any other top-tier flagship, buying it from a Bajaj Finserv partner store gives you a wide range of benefits: • Easy EMIs: You can split the bill into affordable monthly instalments. • Zero down payment: Select models do not require any upfront payment. • Maha Bachat Savings Calculator: You can combine brand, dealer, and EMI offers to see total savings instantly. • Flexible tenures: You can choose a tenure based on your convenience and financial capacity. • Quick approval: Get instant loan approval with minimal paperwork. Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. 