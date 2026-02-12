UPDATE 1-UK intervenes in Daily Mail-Telegraph deal over public interest
Britain's culture minister Lisa Nandy said on Thursday she had decided to intervene in the proposed acquisition of the Telegraph Media Group by the owner of the Daily Mail, DMGT on public interest and competition grounds. Nandy said in a statement that she had issued a public interest intervention notice due to concerns the acquisition warranted further investigation.
Nandy said in a statement that she had issued a public interest intervention notice due to concerns the acquisition warranted further investigation. The proposed 500-million-pound $682 million) purchase would bring the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph newspapers under the same umbrella as the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, Metro and The i Paper.
DMGT previously said the Telegraph would remain editorially independent. Nandy's decision sends the deal to Britain's media regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority to examine media plurality and competition issues. Both must report back to Nandy by June 10.
