China's January smartphone sales down 23% Y/Y, says Counterpoint
China's smartphone sales fell 23% in January compared with a year ago due to a high base in 2025 and a shift in the timing of Chinese New Year promotions, Counterpoint Research said on Thursday. Apple was the only major brand to post year-on-year growth.
China's smartphone sales fell 23% in January compared with a year ago due to a high base in 2025 and a shift in the timing of Chinese New Year promotions, Counterpoint Research said on Thursday. Chinese mobile maker Huawei kept the leading position last month despite a 27% Y/Y decline in sales, Counterpoint said in a statement.
Domestic brands mostly saw double-digit declines in sales in January with Xiaomi falling the most at 36% on the year, the statement added. Apple was the only major brand to post year-on-year growth. Its sales in China were up 8% Y/Y in January, with the iPhone 17 series sustaining strong momentum.
