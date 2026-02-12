China's January smartphone sales down 23% Y/Y, says Counterpoint

China's ​smartphone sales fell ​23% in ‌January compared ​with a year ago due to ‌a high base in 2025 and a shift in the timing of Chinese New ‌Year promotions, Counterpoint Research said on ‌Thursday. Chinese mobile maker Huawei kept the leading position last month despite a 27% Y/Y ⁠decline ​in sales, ⁠Counterpoint said in a statement.

Domestic brands mostly saw ⁠double-digit declines in sales in January with ​Xiaomi falling the most at 36% ⁠on the year, the statement added. Apple was ⁠the ​only major brand to post year-on-year growth. Its sales in China ⁠were up 8% Y/Y in January, with ⁠the iPhone ⁠17 series sustaining strong momentum.

