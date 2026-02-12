European Commission: Chinese tariffs on EU dairy unwarranted, unjustified
The European Commission said on Thursday it considers the Chinese tariffs set on European Union dairy are "unwarranted and unjustified" and will evaluate taking all appropriate action including taking the issue to the World Trade Organisation. China decided to impose tariffs ranging from 7.4% to 11.7% on dairy imports from the EU for a five-year period after the final ruling of an 18-month anti-dumping investigation started in response to the bloc's duties on Chinese electric vehicles.
The European Commission said the investigation should not have been initiated in the first place as there was not enough evidence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
