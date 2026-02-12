Left Menu

European Commission: Chinese tariffs on EU dairy unwarranted, unjustified

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:18 IST
​The European Commission ‌said on ​Thursday it considers the Chinese tariffs ‌set on European Union dairy are "unwarranted and unjustified" and will evaluate taking all ‌appropriate action including taking the issue ‌to the World Trade Organisation. China decided to impose tariffs ranging from ⁠7.4% ​to ⁠11.7% on dairy imports from the EU ⁠for a five-year period after the final ​ruling of an 18-month anti-dumping ⁠investigation started in response to the bloc's ⁠duties ​on Chinese electric vehicles.

The European Commission said the ⁠investigation should not have been initiated in ⁠the ⁠first place as there was not enough evidence.

