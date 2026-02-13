Bright Outdoor Media Spreads Its Wings into Curated Events: Building the Next Growth Engine!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: From being India's first listed outdoor media company to emerging as a 360-degree integrated media powerhouse, Bright Outdoor Media Limited continues to demonstrate its ability to evolve with market opportunities and unlock new revenue streams. In the year 2025, Bright took a decisive strategic step by expanding into the curated events and experiential marketing space, marking a natural extension of its long-standing strength in media, branding, and large-scale execution. This move aligns with Bright's earlier announcement and rollout of 360 Degree Media Advertising solutions, where the company began offering end-to-end brand communication across OOH, TV, Print, Radio, Digital, Cinema, PR, Activations, and now - marquee events. Four Landmark Events That Defined Bright's Entry into Curated Experiences Bright successfully conceptualised, executed, and marketed four high-impact, sector-focused events, each designed to bring together industry leaders, influencers, and communities under a powerful brand-led platform. 1. Bright Gujarati Entertainment & Gujarati–Marwari Excellence Awards 2025 A celebration of cultural excellence and business leadership, this event honoured achievers from the Gujarati and Marwari communities across entertainment, entrepreneurship, and industry. The event reinforced Bright's deep understanding of community-centric engagement and regional influence. 2. Bright Education Visionaries Awards 2025 Tapping into one of India's most future-defining sectors, this platform recognised institutions, educators, and leaders shaping the next generation. The event demonstrated Bright's ability to curate intellectual platforms that combine credibility, visibility, and strong institutional participation. 3. Bright Real Estate Awards 2025 With real estate being one of the largest advertising categories in India, Bright's Real Estate Awards created a premium networking and recognition platform for developers, architects, and key decision-makers - seamlessly integrating media reach with high-value engagement. 4. Bright Entertainment Awards 2025 A signature property under the Bright brand, this event celebrated excellence across film, music, OTT, and digital entertainment, further strengthening Bright's long-standing association with the entertainment ecosystem. Reflecting on Bright's expansion into curated experiences, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said: ''Our journey into curated events is a natural extension of Bright's 360-degree media philosophy. Over the years, we have built strong capabilities across Outdoor Advertising (OOH), Digital Outdoor (DOOH), Cinema, PR, and brand activation. Curated platforms allow us to bring all these strengths together, create meaningful engagement for brands, and build scalable properties that deliver long-term value.'' Adding to this perspective, Mukesh Sharma, CEO, Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said: ''From a scalability and sustainability standpoint, curated events enable us to build repeatable, asset-light formats that can be expanded across cities and sectors. When integrated with our digital and outdoor ecosystem, these platforms not only enhance brand impact but also ensure efficient use of resources and long-term commercial viability.'' A Robust Pipeline Ahead: 2026 and Beyond Looking ahead, 2026 is set to witness an even bigger lineup of Bright-curated properties, including large-scale Musical Nights, curated concerts, and sector-specific events across business, culture, and lifestyle. These initiatives are expected to further strengthen Bright's integrated offerings while opening up sustained, multi-format engagement opportunities for brands. Strong Presence Across India's Biggest Events In addition to its own IPs, Bright continues to play a key role as a media and promotion partner for some of the country's most prominent events, including the ET Global Business Summit (ET GBS), Global Youth Festival 2025, Messi India Tour, Enrique Iglesias – Heartbeat Nights, NDTV World Summit, IIFA Awards, Filmfare Awards, Diljit Dosanjh – Dil-Luminati India Tour, and many more national and international properties. About Bright Outdoor Media Limited Established in 1980, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is India's first listed outdoor media company. With a vast portfolio of premium OOH assets, cutting-edge digital LED displays, cinema and transit advertising, PR solutions, and curated event experiences, Bright continues to set new benchmarks in integrated marketing.

