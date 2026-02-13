Rugby-Millar slots late penalty as Highlanders stun Crusaders

Flyhalf Cameron Millar slotted a long-range penalty to seal ​a tense 25-23 win as the Otago Highlanders ​stunned the defending champion Canterbury Crusaders in ‌Super ​Rugby Pacific's season-opener in Dunedin on Friday.

Millar's 48-metres kick sailed through the posts with a minute-and-a-half to spare and the hosts held on to give Highlanders coach ‌Jamie Joseph a boost for the vacant All Blacks head job. "Lucky we got a penalty, that's what I was hoping for," Millar said.

"It feels really good. Two or three months of really hard work in the pre-season. It's all worth ‌it when you get moments like this in front of our awesome supporters." It was the Highlanders' first win ‌in the competition since round nine against Fijian Drua in 2025, a dismal season that saw the South Islanders finish bottom of the table.

They shot to a 22-13 lead with a two-try burst soon after halftime but Will Jordan threatened to pinch a win for the visitors ⁠with a ​fine game off the bench. The ⁠All Blacks outside back sliced through three defenders on a jinking run and dragged another over the line near the hour-mark.

Crusaders replacement flyhalf ⁠Taha Kemara then gave them a one-point lead with a 71st-minute penalty before Millar had the final say. The Highlanders started strongly, with ​winger Caleb Tangitau powering down the right wing to finish a well-worked try from a set-piece.

But the ⁠Crusaders ground their way into the game, dominating the early scrums and disrupting the Highlanders' line-out. Scrumhalf Noah Hotham snatched the ball out of a ⁠ruck ​and whipped through a gaping hole down the right touchline to grab the Crusaders' first try.

While flyhalf Rivez Reihana gave the Crusaders a five-point advantage with penalties either side of halftime, the Highlanders snatched back the lead ⁠with a stunning burst. Quick ball saw newly recruited prop Angus Ta'avao crash over after Lowe found space and was ⁠brought down metres from the ⁠posts.

Four minutes later, Highlanders fans were roaring as Jonah Lowe finished a brilliant team try at the left corner, with inside centre Timoci Tavatavanawai setting it up with a ‌midfield line-break and ‌a majestic off-load to Jona Nareki.

