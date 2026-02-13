France sees decarbonised electricity production rising to 650-693 TWH by 2035

​French ​Finance Minister ‌Roland Lescure said ​on Friday France's new ‌energy planning law (PPE) has set the target for decarbonised electricity ‌production at between 650 and ‌693 terawatt-hours by 2035 from a current level of ⁠540 ​TWH.

The ⁠demand growth plan is ambitious ⁠but realistic, he told reporters, one ​day after disclosing a ⁠new energy law that trims wind ⁠and ​solar power targets and drops a ⁠mandate for state-run firm EDF to ⁠shutter ⁠nuclear plants.

Also Read: France will back implementation of ceasefire deal in Syria, says Macron

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)