France sees decarbonised electricity production rising to 650-693 TWH by 2035
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Friday France's new energy planning law (PPE) has set the target for decarbonised electricity production at between 650 and 693 terawatt-hours by 2035 from a current level of 540 TWH.
The demand growth plan is ambitious but realistic, he told reporters, one day after disclosing a new energy law that trims wind and solar power targets and drops a mandate for state-run firm EDF to shutter nuclear plants.
