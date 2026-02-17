Dr Reddy's Set to Revolutionize Weight-Loss Drug Market with Affordable Generic

In a strategic move poised to disrupt the weight-loss drug market, Dr Reddy's Laboratories plans to launch a cost-effective generic version of Wegovy. The launch price could be up to 60% lower than the branded version, revealed G V Prasad, co-chairman and managing director, during the BioAsia conference in Hyderabad.

India is rapidly becoming a competitive arena for drugmakers targeting the lucrative global market for weight-loss medications, projected to hit $150 billion annually by the decade's end. As the patent for semaglutide nears expiration, Dr Reddy's aims to leverage this opportunity with sufficient production capacity and local partnerships.

Simultaneously, Dr Reddy's is preparing to introduce a biosimilar for the cancer drug rituximab in the U.S., pending regulatory approval. This dual approach highlights the company's strategic focus on expanding its product portfolio without immediately increasing its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)