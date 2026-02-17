Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Set to Revolutionize Weight-Loss Drug Market with Affordable Generic

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories plans to introduce a generic version of Wegovy in India at a significantly reduced price. With the patent for semaglutide expiring soon, the company aims to capture the growing weight-loss drug market by offering competitive pricing and partnering with local entities to meet demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move poised to disrupt the weight-loss drug market, Dr Reddy's Laboratories plans to launch a cost-effective generic version of Wegovy. The launch price could be up to 60% lower than the branded version, revealed G V Prasad, co-chairman and managing director, during the BioAsia conference in Hyderabad.

India is rapidly becoming a competitive arena for drugmakers targeting the lucrative global market for weight-loss medications, projected to hit $150 billion annually by the decade's end. As the patent for semaglutide nears expiration, Dr Reddy's aims to leverage this opportunity with sufficient production capacity and local partnerships.

Simultaneously, Dr Reddy's is preparing to introduce a biosimilar for the cancer drug rituximab in the U.S., pending regulatory approval. This dual approach highlights the company's strategic focus on expanding its product portfolio without immediately increasing its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

