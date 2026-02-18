Left Menu

India's Emerging AI Powerhouses: A New Era of Innovation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasizes India's evolving ecosystem, fostering homegrown world-leading AI companies. Highlighting companies like Flipkart and Oyo, Pichai notes India's thriving entrepreneurship and developer energy. He sees no obstacles for India to build competitive AI firms, especially with hubs like Bengaluru driving innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:50 IST
Sundar Pichai
  • Country:
  • India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is bullish on India's potential to become a global AI leader, citing a dynamic transformation already taking place in the country. At the India AI Impact Summit, he highlighted the thriving entrepreneurial spirit and the rise of innovative companies like Flipkart and Oyo as evidence of this shift.

Pichai underscored the immense developer energy in Indian tech hubs such as Bengaluru, describing it as unparalleled. He lauded the country's robust ecosystem that continues to produce exceptional homegrown ventures capable of scaling internationally.

Drawing attention to companies like Sarvam making progress in local AI model development, Pichai expressed confidence in India's ability to create globally competitive AI firms, noting that the nation is well-positioned to lead on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

