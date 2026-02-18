India's AI Ascent: Google Pioneers the Future
Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlights India's promising AI future, emphasizing collaboration and innovation. He stresses the importance of trust and inclusivity in AI technology and announces initiatives like the India-America Connect, AI hub, and skilling programs to enhance connectivity, infrastructure, and AI access in India.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has underscored India's potential to become a major player in the field of artificial intelligence, describing the country's trajectory as 'extraordinary.' He reaffirmed Google's commitment to collaborate in transforming AI in India.
Pichai highlighted AI's potential to solve large-scale challenges, from healthcare advancements to farming support. He praised India's diverse linguistic and digital infrastructure as an innovation catalyst, which can set a global example for democratizing AI.
Emphasizing trust and inclusivity, Pichai announced the India-America Connect Initiative to boost AI connectivity and outlined initiatives like a $15 billion AI hub in India, skilling programs, and partnerships for responsible AI deployment.
