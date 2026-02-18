Left Menu

Google Bolsters India's AI Future with Investment and Initiatives

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announced initiatives to enhance AI connectivity between India and the US, training 20 million public servants and supporting students. A $15 billion AI hub in Vizag aims to address gaps in healthcare, education, and more, emphasizing India's adoption of AI technologies.

Updated: 18-02-2026 17:40 IST
Google Bolsters India's AI Future with Investment and Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Highlighting India's potential in artificial intelligence, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled substantial investments and initiatives during the AI Impact Summit 2026. New subsea cable routes are set to bolster AI connectivity between India and the US, alongside training and educational programs to empower a new generation of tech-savvy professionals.

A central element of this announcement is the $15 billion AI hub at Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, which will support cutting-edge AI technologies across various sectors like healthcare and education. Google's skilling programs plan to reach millions, aiming to fill the existing skill gaps and prepare India for an AI-driven future.

Collaborations with institutions including IIT Madras are expected to foster scientific innovation, contributing to global advancements in AI. With its comprehensive infrastructure and strategic initiatives, Google aspires to position India as a global leader in AI adoption and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

