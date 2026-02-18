Google Bolsters India's AI Future with Investment and Initiatives

Highlighting India's potential in artificial intelligence, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled substantial investments and initiatives during the AI Impact Summit 2026. New subsea cable routes are set to bolster AI connectivity between India and the US, alongside training and educational programs to empower a new generation of tech-savvy professionals.

A central element of this announcement is the $15 billion AI hub at Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, which will support cutting-edge AI technologies across various sectors like healthcare and education. Google's skilling programs plan to reach millions, aiming to fill the existing skill gaps and prepare India for an AI-driven future.

Collaborations with institutions including IIT Madras are expected to foster scientific innovation, contributing to global advancements in AI. With its comprehensive infrastructure and strategic initiatives, Google aspires to position India as a global leader in AI adoption and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)