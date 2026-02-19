Apollo Global Management Distances Itself from Epstein Ties

Apollo Global Management has made it clear that key figures within the firm, excluding Leon Black, had no relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The company emphasized that co-founder Marc Rowan and others consistently denied Epstein's attempts to engage in business.

The firm acknowledged that, in specific cases, Apollo employees, including Rowan, provided information to Epstein exclusively for tax work related to Leon Black, distancing themselves from any broader association with Epstein's activities.

These statements come as part of Apollo's effort to underscore transparency and uphold its corporate reputation, amid mounting scrutiny over any links to Epstein.