Left Menu

Tata Group and TCS Partner with OpenAI to Propel India's AI Revolution

The Tata Group, along with its IT arm TCS, has announced a partnership with OpenAI to bolster AI infrastructure, enhance productivity, and drive social impact in India. The collaboration includes efforts to train Indian youth, increase AI capacity, and empower industries with AI-driven solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:56 IST
Tata Group and TCS Partner with OpenAI to Propel India's AI Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

The Tata Group, in collaboration with its IT arm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has forged a strategic alliance with OpenAI, aimed at strengthening artificial intelligence infrastructure and delivering innovative solutions in the market. This partnership will also enable Tata Group staff to utilize OpenAI's enterprise ChatGPT, enhancing overall productivity.

In addition to industrial applications, the alliance focuses on social impact by equipping Indian youth with necessary skills and tools to enhance the livelihoods of 10 lakh individuals. TCS' datacenters business, Hypervault, alongside OpenAI, is set to develop 100MW of AI capacity, with potential expansion to 1GW, positioning India as a global AI leader.

This tie-up, announced at the India AI Impact Summit, follows similar moves by competitors like Infosys. Sam Altman, OpenAI's chief executive, emphasized the collaboration in building AI infrastructure in India, highlighting the country's talent and government backing. TCS aims to become the world's leading AI-driven IT services company, supporting global enterprises in AI transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Stocks Surge as Tech Giants Drive Market Rally

Asian Stocks Surge as Tech Giants Drive Market Rally

 Global
2
Odisha Class 10 Exams: A Security-Driven Affair

Odisha Class 10 Exams: A Security-Driven Affair

 India
3
Crumbling Healthcare: Karnataka's CT & MRI Crisis

Crumbling Healthcare: Karnataka's CT & MRI Crisis

 India
4
Germany's F-35 Ambitions: A Strategic Pivot from European Defense Autonomy

Germany's F-35 Ambitions: A Strategic Pivot from European Defense Autonomy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026