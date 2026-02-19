Tata Group and OpenAI Forge Landmark Partnership to Propel India into AI Future
Tata Group and OpenAI have launched a strategic partnership to develop a massive AI infrastructure in India, aiming for 100 MW scalable to 1 GW, along with initiatives for enterprise AI adoption, industry-specific solutions, and AI skill enhancement for Indian youth, positioning India as a global AI hub.
Tata Group and OpenAI have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership to construct a substantial AI infrastructure in India. Initially, the plan is to launch with a 100 megawatt (MW) facility that has the potential to expand to 1 gigawatt (GW) in capacity.
This multi-year agreement will see Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) take the helm in developing AI-ready, green-energy-powered frameworks designed to support next-generation AI workloads. As part of this venture, they will also introduce advanced liquid-cooled data centers to enhance connectivity across key cloud regions and elevate India's status as a global AI epicenter.
More than infrastructure, the collaboration aims to revolutionize enterprise AI adoption, enhance productivity via tools like Enterprise ChatGPT, and co-create industry-specific AI solutions. This announcement arrives during the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, signaling a significant leap in India's ambition to become a global leader in AI technology.
