Tata Group and OpenAI Forge Landmark Partnership to Propel India into AI Future

Tata Group and OpenAI have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership to construct a substantial AI infrastructure in India. Initially, the plan is to launch with a 100 megawatt (MW) facility that has the potential to expand to 1 gigawatt (GW) in capacity.

This multi-year agreement will see Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) take the helm in developing AI-ready, green-energy-powered frameworks designed to support next-generation AI workloads. As part of this venture, they will also introduce advanced liquid-cooled data centers to enhance connectivity across key cloud regions and elevate India's status as a global AI epicenter.

More than infrastructure, the collaboration aims to revolutionize enterprise AI adoption, enhance productivity via tools like Enterprise ChatGPT, and co-create industry-specific AI solutions. This announcement arrives during the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, signaling a significant leap in India's ambition to become a global leader in AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)