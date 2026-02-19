Left Menu

Tata Group and OpenAI Forge Landmark Partnership to Propel India into AI Future

Tata Group and OpenAI have launched a strategic partnership to develop a massive AI infrastructure in India, aiming for 100 MW scalable to 1 GW, along with initiatives for enterprise AI adoption, industry-specific solutions, and AI skill enhancement for Indian youth, positioning India as a global AI hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:56 IST
Tata Group and OpenAI Forge Landmark Partnership to Propel India into AI Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Group and OpenAI have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership to construct a substantial AI infrastructure in India. Initially, the plan is to launch with a 100 megawatt (MW) facility that has the potential to expand to 1 gigawatt (GW) in capacity.

This multi-year agreement will see Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) take the helm in developing AI-ready, green-energy-powered frameworks designed to support next-generation AI workloads. As part of this venture, they will also introduce advanced liquid-cooled data centers to enhance connectivity across key cloud regions and elevate India's status as a global AI epicenter.

More than infrastructure, the collaboration aims to revolutionize enterprise AI adoption, enhance productivity via tools like Enterprise ChatGPT, and co-create industry-specific AI solutions. This announcement arrives during the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, signaling a significant leap in India's ambition to become a global leader in AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Stocks Surge as Tech Giants Drive Market Rally

Asian Stocks Surge as Tech Giants Drive Market Rally

 Global
2
Odisha Class 10 Exams: A Security-Driven Affair

Odisha Class 10 Exams: A Security-Driven Affair

 India
3
Crumbling Healthcare: Karnataka's CT & MRI Crisis

Crumbling Healthcare: Karnataka's CT & MRI Crisis

 India
4
Germany's F-35 Ambitions: A Strategic Pivot from European Defense Autonomy

Germany's F-35 Ambitions: A Strategic Pivot from European Defense Autonomy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026