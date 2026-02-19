Left Menu

AI's Era of Hyper Progress: Sundar Pichai's Vision

Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlights AI's potential to drive hyper progress through scientific discoveries and development opportunities at the India AI Impact Summit. He emphasizes the importance of bridging the digital divide, investing in infrastructure, and fostering trust as crucial steps to harness AI's full potential.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the India AI Impact Summit, Google CEO Sundar Pichai lauded artificial intelligence as a catalyst for an era of hyper progress, ripe with opportunities for scientific breakthroughs and developmental leaps in emerging economies.

Pichai stressed the necessity of averting an 'AI divide' by investing in computing infrastructure and connectivity, identifying AI's transformative potential in reshaping work by automating roles, evolving others, and creating new careers.

Emphasizing trust as central to technology adoption, Pichai urged stakeholders, including governments and companies, to collaborate in unlocking AI's full benefits. He pointed out the role of governments as regulators and innovators in adopting AI for public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

