Embedding Legal Safeguards in AI: India's Path to Trusted Technology

The Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood, has advocated for embedding techno-legal safeguards in artificial intelligence (AI) at the design and development stages. This integration is seen as a means to mitigate algorithmic bias, accountability issues, and ethical concerns across multiple sectors.

During the AI Impact Summit, Sood pointed out that India's new AI governance framework stresses creating 'safe and trusted AI' by incorporating regulatory measures directly into AI systems. This framework has been articulated in response to questions on algorithmic bias and aims to build a robust AI infrastructure.

Looking forward, Sood discussed potential collaborative efforts between India and the United States in AI's integration with quantum computing and the exploration of 'physical AI'. He emphasized robotics and humanoid systems as transformative innovations deserving further focus.

